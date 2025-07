Two of Jerusalem's most senior Christian clerics travelled to Gaza on Friday after a deadly Israeli strike on the Palestinian territory's only Catholic church, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

The Catholic Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and his Greek Orthodox counterpart, Theophilos III, headed an "ecclesiastical delegation" to meet local Christians following Thursday's strike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, a statement read.

AFP