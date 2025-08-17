Israelis stage nationwide protests to demand end to Gaza war and release of hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-08-2025 | 09:12
High views
Israelis stage nationwide protests to demand end to Gaza war and release of hostages
0min
Israelis stage nationwide protests to demand end to Gaza war and release of hostages

Thousands of Israelis took part in a nationwide strike on Sunday in support of families of hostages held in Gaza, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an agreement with Hamas to end the war and release the remaining captives.

Demonstrators waved Israeli flags and carried photos of hostages as whistles, horns, and drums echoed at rallies across the country, while some protesters blocked streets and highways, including the main route between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.


