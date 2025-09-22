Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings

22-09-2025 | 13:00
Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon will host a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week in a visit seen as critical to reviving stalled talks for a rescue package, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber revealed.

"All countries have informed us that the key to cooperation with Lebanon is an agreement with the IMF," Jaber said, underscoring international pressure on Beirut to finalize a deal that remains far from reach.

According to sources, the IMF team's trip is aimed at preparing for Lebanon's participation in next month's IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Washington and assessing progress on several financial reforms. 

Among the top issues are the draft law to address Lebanon's financial gap and the recovery of deposits lost during the country's banking collapse. The Banque du Liban (BDL) has reportedly finalized its version of the law, while the government continues to work on its own proposal.

The delegation is also expected to push Lebanon to adopt IMF recommendations on restructuring the banking sector, including a framework that assigns primary responsibility for the financial gap to banks before depositors. 

In addition, the team will review the proposed 2026 state budget to ensure it avoids deficits by balancing revenues and expenditures.

The government will present a four-year plan to raise financial inflows while implementing further reforms. The Finance Ministry will highlight measures already taken to boost customs revenues at official border crossings, increase tax collections, and digitize revenue processing.

