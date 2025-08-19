Cyprus dispatches aid for Gaza, says distribution under UN watch

Cyprus has dispatched 1,200 metric tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza by sea via Ashdod in Israel, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.



The pre-screened cargo would be transferred without additional security checks on arrival in Ashdod and with international humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen the final contractor and distributor, the Cyprus Foreign Ministry said.



"The entire undertaking is under the auspices of the U.N. delivery mechanism," it said.





Reuters