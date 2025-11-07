News
UAE envoy says aid to Gaza will be scaled up
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-11-2025 | 06:55
UAE envoy says aid to Gaza will be scaled up
The United Arab Emirates is preparing to increase aid deliveries into Gaza, an envoy said on Friday, saying a sea corridor from Cyprus was essential alongside land and air access.
Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh said a maritime route channelling pre-screened aid from the East Mediterranean island was a vital lifeline to the people of Gaza. The UAE has partnered with Cyprus in supplying large quantities of aid to the Palestinian enclave, devastated by a two-year war.
"Maintaining multiple entry points into Gaza remains incredibly important," Nusseibeh said after an inspection of aid accumulating at the port of Limassol in Cyprus.
"As this plan moves forward, access to Gaza by land, air and sea is going to remain critical," she told reporters.
Reuters
