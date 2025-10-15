Syria president to ask Moscow to hand over Assad during visit: Official to AFP

Syrian interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa will ask Russia to hand over former ruler Bashar al-Assad during his first visit to Moscow on Wednesday, a government official said.



The official, who requested anonymity as they were not allowed to brief the media, told AFP "Sharaa will ask the Russian president to hand over all individuals who committed war crimes and are in Russia, most notably Bashar al-Assad", the longtime ruler who was toppled in December and sought refuge in Moscow.



AFP