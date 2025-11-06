News
Jeita Grotto closed for investigation: A wake-up call for Lebanon’s tourism sites?
06-11-2025 | 13:15
Jeita Grotto closed for investigation: A wake-up call for Lebanon’s tourism sites?
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The Jeita Grotto is closed until further notice, pending the completion of investigations and a technical inspection to determine whether a recent event held there caused any damage. The event was approved by the Jeita Municipality, which operates the site.
LBCI obtained a copy of the contract signed by mutual agreement between the Ministry of Tourism and the Municipality of Jeita and reviewed its clauses.
The contract clearly prohibits holding any type of musical or entertainment event without the Ministry of Tourism’s prior written approval, following an official request submitted by the municipality. This is where the violation occurred, as the municipality breached the terms of the contract.
According to Article 9, if the second party — the municipality — fails, in whole or in part, to meet its obligations under the contract, particularly if it fails to maintain the site’s standards in line with its status as a distinguished natural tourist landmark, the minister of tourism has the right to issue a written warning to the municipality and take all necessary legal measures.
Based on the contract, the Ministry of Tourism sent an official warning letter to the Municipality of Jeita, calling for full compliance with administrative requirements and the directive issued by the Cabinet’s office prohibiting the use of public, symbolic, or touristic sites without prior authorization.
LBCI learned that the ministry issued the warning as a standard procedure applied in cases of first-time contractual violations. The ongoing investigation, however, will determine whether further measures will be taken based on its findings.
Although the municipality’s violation is clear, some continue to justify it by saying the grotto has previously hosted similar events.
Those who justify what happened at Jeita Grotto by saying “it’s been done before” fail to recognize that times have changed. Practices once seen as acceptable decades ago are no longer appropriate today. Progress isn’t limited to technology or artificial intelligence — it also means redefining how we value and protect nature. Enforcing stricter rules to safeguard this national landmark reflects that change.
