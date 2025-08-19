Israel demands release of all hostages in any Gaza deal: Government source to AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-08-2025 | 10:00
High views
Israel demands release of all hostages in any Gaza deal: Government source to AFP
0min
A senior Israeli official on Tuesday said the government demanded the release of all remaining hostages in any future Gaza deal, a day after Hamas accepted a new truce proposal.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the senior official said the government's stance had not changed and demanded the release of all hostages.

AFP


