US official calls on Lebanon to end the 'malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah:' AFP

A U.S. official visiting Lebanon called on its authorities Monday to end "the malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah," adding that his country was determined to cut off Tehran's funding of the group.



"We think the key for the Lebanese people getting their country back is ending the malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah in Lebanon," deputy director for counter-terrorism John Hurley told three journalists, including one from AFP.



The U.S. "administration is very serious about cutting off Iran's funding" to Hezbollah, he added.



AFP