News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US official calls on Lebanon to end the 'malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah:' AFP
Lebanon News
10-11-2025 | 12:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US official calls on Lebanon to end the 'malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah:' AFP
A U.S. official visiting Lebanon called on its authorities Monday to end "the malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah," adding that his country was determined to cut off Tehran's funding of the group.
"We think the key for the Lebanese people getting their country back is ending the malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah in Lebanon," deputy director for counter-terrorism John Hurley told three journalists, including one from AFP.
The U.S. "administration is very serious about cutting off Iran's funding" to Hezbollah, he added.
AFP
Lebanon News
United States
Lebanon
Iran
Hezbollah
John Hurley
Next
President Aoun departs for official visit to Bulgaria
Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
PSP official calls on Hezbollah to undertake a 'comprehensive review' of their entire path
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
PSP official calls on Hezbollah to undertake a 'comprehensive review' of their entire path
0
Middle East News
2025-09-18
Syria to strike security deals with Israel by end of 2025: Ministry official to AFP
Middle East News
2025-09-18
Syria to strike security deals with Israel by end of 2025: Ministry official to AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:48
Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video
Lebanon News
14:48
Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek
0
World News
11:58
Syrian president meets Trump at White House
World News
11:58
Syrian president meets Trump at White House
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts
0
World News
2025-10-01
Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks
World News
2025-10-01
Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
2
Lebanon News
00:09
Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:09
Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says
4
Lebanon News
11:47
Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention
Lebanon News
11:47
Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention
5
Lebanon News
07:33
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
Lebanon News
07:33
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
6
Middle East News
11:51
Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'
Middle East News
11:51
Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'
7
Lebanon News
04:45
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:45
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More