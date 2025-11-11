Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss Gaza ceasefire, post-war efforts

11-11-2025 | 05:09
Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss Gaza ceasefire, post-war efforts
Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss Gaza ceasefire, post-war efforts

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Egypt will discuss the Gaza ceasefire and international efforts to rebuild the enclave once the war is over during talks in Ankara on Wednesday, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Tuesday.

NATO member Turkey has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel's two-year assault on Gaza, calling it a genocide, which Israel denies. Along with Egypt and Qatar, it has helped mediate the fragile ceasefire, emerging as a crucial player and vowing to monitor the strict implementation of the accord.

The source said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would host Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty for Wednesday's talks on the possible next phases of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Fidan would "state that, despite Israel's violations, the Palestinian side is adhering to the conditions of the ceasefire and managing the process in a positive way", the source said, adding Fidan would also note the need for world powers to help rebuild the enclave and repeat Turkey's offer to play a role in such efforts.

Reuters
