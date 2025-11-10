News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US envoy Kushner, Netanyahu discuss phase two of Gaza plan: Israel PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-11-2025 | 09:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US envoy Kushner, Netanyahu discuss phase two of Gaza plan: Israel PM office
U.S. envoy Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem on Monday and discussed the first and second phases of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal in Gaza.
"Together the two discussed phase one, which we are currently still in... and the future of phase two of this plan, which includes the disarming of Hamas, demilitarising Gaza and ensuring Hamas will have no role in the future of Gaza ever again," spokeswoman for the prime minister's office, Shosh Bedrosian, told journalists.
"Phase two also includes the establishment of the international stabilisation force, and the details of which, of course, together are being discussed," she added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Jared Kushner
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Jerusalem
Gaza
Next
UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official
Hamas says fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:46
US envoy Kushner holds talks with Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem: PM's office
Middle East News
05:46
US envoy Kushner holds talks with Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem: PM's office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Israel completes first phase of Gaza withdrawal: US envoy, citing Pentagon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Israel completes first phase of Gaza withdrawal: US envoy, citing Pentagon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-28
Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-28
Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:51
Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'
Middle East News
11:51
Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58
Gaza's health ministry says 15 Palestinian bodies received under truce exchange deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58
Gaza's health ministry says 15 Palestinian bodies received under truce exchange deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:32
UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:32
UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-09
Hamas says fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-09
Hamas says fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-13
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
Lebanon News
2025-09-13
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-09
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-09
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
0
World News
2025-10-27
Argentine 10-year bond yields tumble after Milei midterm win
World News
2025-10-27
Argentine 10-year bond yields tumble after Milei midterm win
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:32
UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:32
UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
2
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
3
Lebanon News
00:09
Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:09
Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says
5
Lebanon News
07:33
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
Lebanon News
07:33
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
6
Lebanon News
04:45
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:45
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights
8
Lebanon News
03:02
Sebastian Gorka praises President Aoun as key figure for Trump’s Middle East peace vision
Lebanon News
03:02
Sebastian Gorka praises President Aoun as key figure for Trump’s Middle East peace vision
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More