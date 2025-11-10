Gaza's health ministry says 15 Palestinian bodies received under truce exchange deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-11-2025 | 05:58
Gaza's health ministry says 15 Palestinian bodies received under truce exchange deal
0min
Gaza's health ministry says 15 Palestinian bodies received under truce exchange deal

The health ministry in Gaza said it had received on Monday the bodies of 15 Palestinian prisoners under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire exchange deal.

"The ministry of health announces the receipt of 15 bodies of martyrs released today by the Israeli occupation through the Red Cross, bringing the total number of bodies received to 315" under the hostage-prisoner exchange deal, the ministry said.

They were returned in exchange for the remains of Israeli officer Lieutenant Hadar Goldin handed back to Israel the day before. Goldin was killed in the 2014 Gaza war.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health

Ministry

Palestinian

Bodies

Truce

Exchange

Deal

