Gaza's health ministry says 15 Palestinian bodies received under truce exchange deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-11-2025 | 05:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza's health ministry says 15 Palestinian bodies received under truce exchange deal
The health ministry in Gaza said it had received on Monday the bodies of 15 Palestinian prisoners under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire exchange deal.
"The ministry of health announces the receipt of 15 bodies of martyrs released today by the Israeli occupation through the Red Cross, bringing the total number of bodies received to 315" under the hostage-prisoner exchange deal, the ministry said.
They were returned in exchange for the remains of Israeli officer Lieutenant Hadar Goldin handed back to Israel the day before. Goldin was killed in the 2014 Gaza war.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health
Ministry
Palestinian
Bodies
Truce
Exchange
Deal
