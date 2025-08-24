WHO reports release of staff member detained by Israeli forces in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) said a staff member was released on Sunday more than four weeks after being detained in Gaza by Israeli forces.



"Extremely relieved that our colleague, detained since 21 July in Gaza, was released this morning," agency Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X. He reiterated a call for protection of all WHO staff and personnel, and health and humanitarian workers.



In July, the United Nations agency said the Israeli military had attacked its staff residence and main warehouse in the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah.



During that time, the WHO said that two of its staff members and two family members were detained by Israeli forces. Three were later released, while one staff member remained in detention.





Reuters