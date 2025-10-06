News
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief for crimes against humanity
World News
06-10-2025 | 09:29
High views
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief for crimes against humanity
The International Criminal Court on Monday convicted a feared Sudanese militia chief for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during brutal attacks in Darfur.
Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, also known by the nom de guerre Ali Kushayb, was convicted of multiple crimes including rape, murder and torture carried out between August 2003 and at least April 2004.
AFP
