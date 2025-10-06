Indirect Gaza talks begin between Hamas, Israel in Egypt: State-linked media

Negotiators from Israel and Hamas began indirect discussions in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday for a hostage-prisoner exchange and Gaza ceasefire, Egyptian state-linked media reported.



Al-Qahera News, which is linked to state intelligence, said the delegations "are discussing preparing ground conditions for the release of detainees and prisoners", in line with a proposal from US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza.



"Egyptian and Qatari mediators are working with both sides to establish a mechanism" for the exchange, they added.



AFP