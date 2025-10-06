News
German Chancellor hopes for ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-10-2025
German Chancellor hopes for ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages
A German government spokesperson said Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke by phone with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday, expressing hope for a deal on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza in the coming days.
The spokesperson added that ongoing talks in Egypt should now lead to a swift agreement, and that the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) should lay down its arms.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Chancellor
hopes
ceasefire
release
hostages
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29
US peace plan for Gaza proposes end to war, return of hostages
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
0
World News
2025-09-22
Macron repeats no embassy in Palestinian state until ceasefire, hostages released
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:01
Indirect Gaza talks begin between Hamas, Israel in Egypt: State-linked media
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
0
World News
2025-09-04
World has 'lost a giant' with Armani's death: Donatella Versace
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal
0
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
Lebanon News
02:00
Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative
Lebanon News
05:54
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese Cabinet meets under President Aoun to tackle key issues
