German Chancellor hopes for ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-10-2025 | 10:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
German Chancellor hopes for ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
German Chancellor hopes for ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages

A German government spokesperson said Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke by phone with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday, expressing hope for a deal on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza in the coming days.

The spokesperson added that ongoing talks in Egypt should now lead to a swift agreement, and that the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) should lay down its arms.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Chancellor

hopes

ceasefire

release

hostages

LBCI Next
Trump urges Gaza peace negotiators to 'move fast'
Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29

US peace plan for Gaza proposes end to war, return of hostages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

Macron repeats no embassy in Palestinian state until ceasefire, hostages released

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:01

Indirect Gaza talks begin between Hamas, Israel in Egypt: State-linked media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35

EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04

Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage

LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

World has 'lost a giant' with Armani's death: Donatella Versace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09

Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More