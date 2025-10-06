Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-10-2025 | 10:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official

Delegates from Hamas and Israel arrived in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday, an airport source told AFP, ahead of indirect talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.

The negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States are set to discuss the details of a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for a prisoner-hostage exchange and a ceasefire in Gaza.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Egypt

Ceasefire

Talks

Gaza

LBCI Next
Trump urges Gaza peace negotiators to 'move fast'
Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:01

Indirect Gaza talks begin between Hamas, Israel in Egypt: State-linked media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04

Hamas, Israel to hold indirect Gaza hostage talks in Cairo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:35

Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:01

Indirect Gaza talks begin between Hamas, Israel in Egypt: State-linked media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

German Chancellor hopes for ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04

Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage

LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

World has 'lost a giant' with Armani's death: Donatella Versace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09

Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More