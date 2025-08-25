News
Netanyahu says Israel 'regrets tragic mishap' after Gaza reporters killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-08-2025 | 13:48
Netanyahu says Israel 'regrets tragic mishap' after Gaza reporters killed
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his regret Monday for a strike that killed 20 people, including five journalists, at a hospital in the Gaza Strip.
"Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza," the premier said in a statement released by his office, adding: "Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians."
Contributors for Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera were killed in the strike, the three news agencies have said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Strike
Jurnalists
Gaza Strip
