News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza ceasefire clash: Netanyahu’s support for UN plan sparks turmoil across Israeli politics
News Bulletin Reports
18-11-2025 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Gaza ceasefire clash: Netanyahu’s support for UN plan sparks turmoil across Israeli politics
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s welcome of the U.N. Security Council’s approval of President Donald Trump’s plan to halt the war in Gaza has sparked widespread controversy in Israel.
Most ministers, opposition figures, and even members of the Likud party viewed the resolution as a setback for Israel.
Netanyahu had spent the past week trying to persuade Washington to amend the resolution before the vote to ensure that the second phase of Trump’s plan in Gaza would not begin before Hamas disarms—efforts that ultimately failed.
This raises the question of whether Netanyahu’s public endorsement actually signals his willingness to implement the American proposal without obstacles.
Political and security analysts ruled out immediate implementation, saying Hamas’s refusal to surrender its weapons, coupled with Israel’s insistence on the group’s disarmament first, will form the initial barriers to carrying out the plan. They viewed Netanyahu’s welcome of the resolution as a tactical move aimed at maintaining good relations with Trump.
Opponents of the resolution say it paves a faster path toward establishing a Palestinian state and reduces Israel’s influence in shaping the region’s future. They warn it could also become the quickest route to the collapse of Netanyahu’s government after unprecedented opposition within the coalition and threats of withdrawal.
According to these critics, allowing a path toward Palestinian self-determination and approving the entry of an international peacekeeping force into Gaza may enable soldiers from countries seen as sympathetic to Hamas to strengthen the group rather than help disarm it—an issue on which Israelis broadly agree.
Tel Aviv has set its own criteria for evaluating the countries participating in the Gaza peacekeeping force, including the ideological orientations of those states. Israel has informed Washington that it prefers troops from Arab countries with which it maintains good relations, such as Egypt, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.
In Israel’s view, the deployment of a Turkish force in Gaza would strengthen Hamas and increase the security threat rather than reduce it. The same applies to Qatar, which Israel considers the primary financier of the Gaza Strip before October 7.
Israel, which hopes U.S. efforts to implement the Security Council resolution will fail due to Hamas’s refusal to disarm, does not expect international forces to begin entering Gaza next January. At the same time, it has begun preparing for the possibility that troops from countries it opposes may arrive.
Military teams have been formed to manage the reception of thousands of soldiers in advance of their deployment in the Gaza Strip as part of the international stabilization force.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
ceasefire
clash:
Netanyahu’s
support
sparks
turmoil
across
Israeli
politics
Next
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Houthi media says Israeli strike targeted Yemen detention facility
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Houthi media says Israeli strike targeted Yemen detention facility
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
0
Middle East News
2025-09-25
French jihadist Adrien Guihal to be tried in Iraq: Source close to probe
Middle East News
2025-09-25
French jihadist Adrien Guihal to be tried in Iraq: Source close to probe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:23
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
Lebanon News
04:23
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
3
Lebanon News
04:06
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
Lebanon News
04:06
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
4
Lebanon News
10:09
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
Lebanon News
10:09
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
5
Lebanon News
07:53
US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward
Lebanon News
07:53
US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward
6
Lebanon News
03:30
Israel targets a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:30
Israel targets a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
13:17
Saudi prince says murder of journalist Khashoggi was 'huge mistake'
Middle East News
13:17
Saudi prince says murder of journalist Khashoggi was 'huge mistake'
8
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More