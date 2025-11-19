Hamas denounces Israel's Gaza strikes as 'dangerous escalation'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-11-2025 | 15:14
High views
Hamas denounces Israel's Gaza strikes as 'dangerous escalation'
Hamas denounces Israel's Gaza strikes as 'dangerous escalation'

The Palestinian militant group Hamas denounced a series of Israeli air strikes on Wednesday in the Gaza Strip as a "dangerous escalation," warning they jeopardised a fragile ceasefire.

"We consider this a dangerous escalation through which the war criminal (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu seeks to resume the genocide against our people," Hamas wrote in a statement.

Israel had said the strikes were in response to a Hamas violation of the ceasefire, an accusation the group denied.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Gaza

Strikes

