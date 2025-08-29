News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas says Gaza hostages face 'same risks' from Israeli offensive as its fighters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-08-2025 | 13:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says Gaza hostages face 'same risks' from Israeli offensive as its fighters
Hamas warned Israel on Friday that its planned offensive to conquer Gaza City would subject hostages in the area to the "same risks" as the militant group's fighters.
"We will take care of the prisoners the best we can, and they will be with our fighters in the combat and confrontation zones, subjected to the same risks and the same living conditions," Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing, said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Gaza City
Hostages
Next
Microsoft fires four workers for on-site protests over company's ties to Israel
UN chief condemns 'endless catalogue of horrors' in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08
Hamas says Israeli takeover of Gaza City 'means sacrificing' the hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08
Hamas says Israeli takeover of Gaza City 'means sacrificing' the hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09
Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09
Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-26
Israeli military says 'projectile' fired at Israel from Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-26
Israeli military says 'projectile' fired at Israel from Gaza Strip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israel army says retrieved remains of two hostages from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israel army says retrieved remains of two hostages from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08
Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08
Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:47
Israel slams 'discrimination' after UK excludes officials from arms fair
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:47
Israel slams 'discrimination' after UK excludes officials from arms fair
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:18
UK government says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:18
UK government says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Israeli drone carrying grenade crashes in Meiss El Jabal, says Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Israeli drone carrying grenade crashes in Meiss El Jabal, says Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-03
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-06-03
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
World News
2025-04-14
Next round of US-Iran talks to be held in Rome: AFP
World News
2025-04-14
Next round of US-Iran talks to be held in Rome: AFP
0
World News
10:20
Turkey bars Israeli ships, flights from its territory
World News
10:20
Turkey bars Israeli ships, flights from its territory
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
08:22
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:22
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
08:22
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
2
Lebanon News
02:33
Israeli military expresses regret after drone malfunction in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:33
Israeli military expresses regret after drone malfunction in Lebanon
3
Lebanon Economy
03:42
Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate
Lebanon Economy
03:42
Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate
4
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanese PM urges Israel to show readiness for withdrawal, end daily violations
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanese PM urges Israel to show readiness for withdrawal, end daily violations
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
7
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
8
Lebanon News
07:55
US envoy says meeting with Speaker Berri was constructive, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
07:55
US envoy says meeting with Speaker Berri was constructive, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More