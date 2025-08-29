Hamas says Gaza hostages face 'same risks' from Israeli offensive as its fighters

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-08-2025 | 13:29
Hamas says Gaza hostages face 'same risks' from Israeli offensive as its fighters
Hamas says Gaza hostages face 'same risks' from Israeli offensive as its fighters

Hamas warned Israel on Friday that its planned offensive to conquer Gaza City would subject hostages in the area to the "same risks" as the militant group's fighters.

"We will take care of the prisoners the best we can, and they will be with our fighters in the combat and confrontation zones, subjected to the same risks and the same living conditions," Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing, said in a statement.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Gaza City

Hostages

