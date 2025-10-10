News
UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-10-2025 | 12:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan
The leaders of Britain, France, and Germany on Friday urged the United Nations Security Council to give its "full backing" to the United States-backed peace plan for Gaza.
"We agree that the U.N. Security Council should give its full backing to the plan and support its implementation," the so-called E3 group of nations said in a statement, as a ceasefire kicked in and Israel started pulling back troops in Gaza.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Britain
France
Germany
United Nations
Security Council
United States
Gaza
