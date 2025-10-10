UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-10-2025 | 12:17
High views
UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan
UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan

The leaders of Britain, France, and Germany on Friday urged the United Nations Security Council to give its "full backing" to the United States-backed peace plan for Gaza.

"We agree that the U.N. Security Council should give its full backing to the plan and support its implementation," the so-called E3 group of nations said in a statement, as a ceasefire kicked in and Israel started pulling back troops in Gaza.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Britain

France

Germany

United Nations

Security Council

United States

Gaza

