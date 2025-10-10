Putin says Russia supports Trump's Gaza initiative

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-10-2025 | 10:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin says Russia supports Trump&#39;s Gaza initiative
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin says Russia supports Trump's Gaza initiative

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia supports Trump's initiative to end the war in Gaza.

Putin added that there may be demand for Russia to take part in the peace process, given that it has relations of trust with Arab countries and especially with the Palestinians.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Putin

Russia

US

Trump

Gaza

Initiative

LBCI Next
Israeli cabinet ratifies Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas
Egypt urges Israel to 'deescalate or cease fire' until Gaza deal is signed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29

Netanyahu says he supports Trump's Gaza plan

LBCI
World News
2025-10-08

Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30

France's Macron: Paris conference on Gaza aims to complement US initiative

LBCI
World News
2025-09-02

Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17

UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14

Israel completes first phase of Gaza withdrawal: US envoy, citing Pentagon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34

Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
World News
12:33

Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

MP Ali Hassan Khalil urges return to Parliament, warns against disrupting elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-09

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More