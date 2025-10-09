Lebanese Defense Minister holds series of meetings on economic and military issues

Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mnassa held a series of meetings at his office in Yarze on Thursday, addressing financial, military, and social issues affecting the armed forces.



Mnassa first met with Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Karim Souaid to discuss the country’s financial and economic conditions and their impact on the military institution, in addition to financial matters directly related to the army.



He later received MP Jamil Abboud, with talks focusing on general developments and various developmental and service-related issues.



The minister also met with Army Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Hassan Audi to review the army’s operational and administrative situation, its ongoing needs, and progress in implementing the plan to confine weapons to state control.



Among Mnassa's visitors was General Labor Union head Bechara Asmar, with whom he discussed living and social concerns affecting military personnel and their families.