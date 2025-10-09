Lebanese Defense Minister holds series of meetings on economic and military issues

Lebanon News
09-10-2025 | 10:11
Lebanese Defense Minister holds series of meetings on economic and military issues
0min
Lebanese Defense Minister holds series of meetings on economic and military issues

Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mnassa held a series of meetings at his office in Yarze on Thursday, addressing financial, military, and social issues affecting the armed forces.

Mnassa first met with Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Karim Souaid to discuss the country’s financial and economic conditions and their impact on the military institution, in addition to financial matters directly related to the army.

He later received MP Jamil Abboud, with talks focusing on general developments and various developmental and service-related issues.

The minister also met with Army Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Hassan Audi to review the army’s operational and administrative situation, its ongoing needs, and progress in implementing the plan to confine weapons to state control.

Among Mnassa's visitors was General Labor Union head Bechara Asmar, with whom he discussed living and social concerns affecting military personnel and their families.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Defense

Minister

Michel Mnassa

Meetings

Economic

Military

President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
