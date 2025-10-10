President Aoun renews invitation to Syrian President al-Sharaa to visit Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met Friday at Baabda Palace with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais, and their accompanying delegation, expressing Lebanon’s desire to enhance bilateral relations on the principles of mutual respect, non-interference, and cooperation in political, economic, and security fields to ensure stability for both countries.



During the meeting, President Aoun highlighted that deepening and developing bilateral relations requires the formation of joint committees to address outstanding issues, particularly existing agreements between the two countries that need review and evaluation.



He also noted that Syria’s decision to suspend work in the Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council necessitates the activation of diplomatic relations.



“We are awaiting the appointment of a new Syrian ambassador in Lebanon to follow up on all matters through the embassies in Damascus and Beirut,” he said.



President Aoun stressed, “We have a long road ahead, but when intentions are clear, the interests of our two brotherly countries take precedence over all other considerations. Our only choice is to agree on measures that guarantee these interests.”



He added that the situation along the Lebanese-Syrian border has improved and that key issues requiring attention, as previously discussed with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in meetings in Cairo and Doha, include land and maritime borders, the gas pipeline, and the matter of detainees.



“We will work on addressing all these issues based on our shared interests,” he said.



President Aoun underlined that “the region has suffered enough from wars and the waste of resources that should have been used to ensure our peoples can live with dignity after enduring so much hardship and instability.”



He also conveyed his greetings to President al-Sharaa and renewed the invitation for him to visit Lebanon.