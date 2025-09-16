Israel slams as 'distorted and false' UN probe on Gaza 'genocide'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-09-2025 | 03:18
High views
Israel slams as 'distorted and false' UN probe on Gaza 'genocide'
Israel slams as 'distorted and false' UN probe on Gaza 'genocide'

Israel on Wednesday said it "categorically rejects" a report by the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry which determined that Israel has since October 2023 committed "genocide" in Gaza.

"Israel categorically rejects this distorted and false report and calls for the immediate abolition of this Commission of Inquiry," a statement from the foreign ministry said.

AFP
Israel military official says 'main' operation into Gaza City underway
Israel defence minister says 'Gaza is on fire' after intense strikes
