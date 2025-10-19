Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, health ministry says

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Sunday, bringing the total number handed over to 150, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.



Under a ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.



Hamas returned the remains of two hostages late on Saturday -- Ronen Engel, an Israeli national, and Thai farmworker Sonthaya Oakkharasri.





AFP