Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, health ministry says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-10-2025 | 07:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, health ministry says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, health ministry says

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Sunday, bringing the total number handed over to 150, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.

Under a ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

Hamas returned the remains of two hostages late on Saturday -- Ronen Engel, an Israeli national, and Thai farmworker Sonthaya Oakkharasri.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestinian

Bodies

Gaza

Health

Ministry

LBCI Next
Israeli army confirms airstrikes in Rafah in response to attacks by militants
Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-18

Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16

Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry, hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15

Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14

Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hospital

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06

Hamas says implementing ceasefire deal, unaware of clashes in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:02

Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action against terrorist targets' in Gaza: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45

Israeli army confirms airstrikes in Rafah in response to attacks by militants

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-15

LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-08

Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Israel says it foiled weapons smuggling attempt from Syria to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanese Industry Minister: Tannourine Water was 'unfairly punished'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More