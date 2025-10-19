Israeli army confirms airstrikes in Rafah in response to attacks by militants

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out airstrikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday after its troops came under fire from militants.



"Earlier today, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles and opened fire on Israeli forces operating to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area in accordance with the terms of the agreement," the military said in a statement.



"The Israeli military responded with airstrikes by fighter jets and artillery fire, targeting the Rafah area to neutralize the threat and destroying several operational tunnels and military structures where terrorist activity was detected."





AFP