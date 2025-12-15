News
Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says
15-12-2025
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on Monday briefed EU foreign ministers on Trump's Gaza peace plan via video conference, an EU official said.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said earlier on Monday that he had suggested to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that Kushner and Witkoff provide an update on the implementation of the plan to the foreign ministers during their meeting in Brussels.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Jared Kushner
EU
Gaza
Hamas says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire
Previous
