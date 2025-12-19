UN declares famine over in Gaza, says 'situation remains critical'

19-12-2025 | 08:11
A famine declared in Gaza in August is now over thanks to improved access for humanitarian aid, the United Nations said on Friday, but warned the food situation in the Palestinian territory remained "critical".

"Food security conditions have improved in the Gaza Strip. However, the situation remains critical: the entire Gaza Strip is classified in Emergency... through mid-April 2026. No areas are classified in Famine," said the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative (IPC), a coalition of monitors tasked by the UN to warn of impending crises.


AFP
 
