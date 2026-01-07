News
Syrian army begins shelling Aleppo Kurdish areas: AFP correspondent
07-01-2026 | 07:28
Syrian army begins shelling Aleppo Kurdish areas: AFP correspondent
The Syrian army began shelling Aleppo's Kurdish-majority neighbourhoods on Wednesday, after the deadline given for civilians to leave the area had passed, an AFP correspondent said.
The military had declared the city's Kurdish-controlled districts "closed military zones" from 3.00pm (1200 GMT), while creating "two safe humanitarian crossings" through which thousands of civilians had fled before the deadline, according to AFP correspondents.
AFP
