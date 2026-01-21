Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills three journalists

Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike in the center of the territory on Wednesday killed three journalists, including a freelancer who previously worked for AFP, despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.



In a statement, the civil defense said "the bodies of the three journalists killed in an Israeli air strike in the Al-Zahra area southwest of Gaza City were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah".



It named the dead as Mohammed Salah Qashta, Abdul Raouf Shaat and Anas Ghneim. Shaat previously worked for AFP as a photo and video journalist. The Israeli military said it was checking the reports.



AFP