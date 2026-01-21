Israel says struck 'suspects' operating drone after report three journalists killed in Gaza

21-01-2026 | 09:25
Israel says struck &#39;suspects&#39; operating drone after report three journalists killed in Gaza
Israel says struck 'suspects' operating drone after report three journalists killed in Gaza

Israel's military said it struck suspects operating "a drone affiliated with Hamas" in central Gaza on Wednesday, after the territory's civil defence reported three journalists killed including a freelancer for AFP.

"Following the identification and due to the threat that the drone posed to the troops, the (Israeli military) precisely struck the suspects who activated the drone," an army statement said, adding that details were under review.

AFP
