Israel says struck 'suspects' operating drone after report three journalists killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-01-2026 | 09:25
Israel says struck 'suspects' operating drone after report three journalists killed in Gaza
Israel's military said it struck suspects operating "a drone affiliated with Hamas" in central Gaza on Wednesday, after the territory's civil defence reported three journalists killed including a freelancer for AFP.
"Following the identification and due to the threat that the drone posed to the troops, the (Israeli military) precisely struck the suspects who activated the drone," an army statement said, adding that details were under review.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
struck
'suspects'
operating
drone
after
report
three
journalists
killed
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills three journalists
Previous
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:16
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills three journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:16
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills three journalists
0
Middle East News
05:26
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
Middle East News
05:26
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
0
Middle East News
03:34
Netanyahu accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza “Board of Peace”
Middle East News
03:34
Netanyahu accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza “Board of Peace”
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
0
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
0
World News
12:10
Britain's Prince William to visit Saudi Arabia in February
World News
12:10
Britain's Prince William to visit Saudi Arabia in February
0
World News
09:32
Trump says Canada 'lives because of the United States'
World News
09:32
Trump says Canada 'lives because of the United States'
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
2
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
4
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
5
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
6
Middle East News
05:26
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
Middle East News
05:26
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
7
Middle East News
03:34
Netanyahu accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza “Board of Peace”
Middle East News
03:34
Netanyahu accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza “Board of Peace”
8
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
