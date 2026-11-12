Board of Peace calls to 'immediately' implement Trump Gaza plan after hospital strike

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-11-2026 | 12:20
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Board of Peace calls to &#39;immediately&#39; implement Trump Gaza plan after hospital strike
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Board of Peace calls to 'immediately' implement Trump Gaza plan after hospital strike

The Board of Peace, the body in charge of overseeing Gaza's ceasefire plan, called to "immediately" implement the initiative on Thursday, after an Israeli strike on a hospital in the Palestinian territory killed six people.

"The tragic loss of life following an Israeli strike on Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis underscores precisely why President Trump's Comprehensive Peace Plan must be implemented immediately without further delay," the Board said in a statement.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

The Board of Peace

Gaza

Israel

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill eight: Civil defence, hospitals
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