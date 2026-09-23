Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports

Middle East News
23-09-2026 | 05:55
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Trump&#39;s Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports
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Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports

U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace will unveil a six-month, $2.45 billion recovery plan for Gaza at a meeting of its members on Wednesday, Axios reported.

The proposed plan includes projected spending for temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery, and the deployment of a multinational security force, the report added, citing a copy of the plan.

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify the ⁠report

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Board

Peace

unveil

$2.45

billion

recovery

plan,

Axios

reports

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