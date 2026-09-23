U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace will unveil a six-month, $2.45 billion recovery plan for Gaza at a meeting of its members on Wednesday, Axios reported.



The proposed plan includes projected spending for temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery, and the deployment of a multinational security force, the report added, citing a copy of the plan.



Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify the ⁠report



Reuters