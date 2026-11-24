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Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas security official in Gaza, Hamas sources say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-11-2026 | 06:05
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Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas security official in Gaza, Hamas sources say
An Israeli airstrike killed Naeem Abu Nahel, the director of Hamas' internal security apparatus in Gaza, in western Gaza City on Tuesday, Hamas sources said.
The Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security service said in a joint statement they had struck a senior Hamas member, without identifying him, adding that further details would be provided later.
Reuters
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