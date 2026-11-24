An Israeli airstrike killed Naeem Abu Nahel, ‌the director of Hamas' internal security apparatus in Gaza, in ⁠western Gaza City on Tuesday, Hamas sources said.



The Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security service ‌said ⁠in a joint statement they had struck a senior ⁠Hamas member, without identifying him, adding that ⁠further details would be provided ⁠later.



Reuters