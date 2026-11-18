Ukraine's foreign minister on Wednesday urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump to "pressure" Russia's Vladimir Putin to halt his invasion of Ukraine.



"Both the United States and China have a decisive influence on Russia, especially in the context of ending the aggression, ending the war. We hope and expect that this will be the tone adopted in this conversation: pressure on Russia to end the war," Andriy Sybiga told reporters in Kyiv, referring to Thursday's landmark summit in Shenzen.



AFP