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Israel army says launches operation in Hamas-controlled area of Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-11-2026 | 09:33
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Israel army says launches operation in Hamas-controlled area of Gaza
Israel launched a military operation in central Gaza west of the so-called Yellow Line, which has separated areas under Hamas and Israeli control since a ceasefire began last year, the military told AFP.
"The army launched a precise operation within the Gaza Strip earlier today west of the Yellow Line... to remove a threat posed to troops operating in the Gaza Strip," the military said. An AFP journalist in Gaza reported seeing Israeli tanks positioning themselves east of the Nuseirat refugee camp.
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