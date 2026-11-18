Israel launched a military operation in central Gaza west of the so-called Yellow Line, which has separated areas under Hamas and Israeli control since a ceasefire began last year, the military told AFP.



"The army launched a precise operation within the Gaza Strip earlier today west of the Yellow Line... to remove a threat posed to troops operating in the Gaza Strip," the military said. An AFP journalist in Gaza reported seeing Israeli tanks positioning themselves east of the Nuseirat refugee camp.



AFP



