Lebanese doctor pulls off new medical breakthrough in Tripoli

Lebanese medical professionals are known for putting their hearts and souls into rescuing the lives of their patients despite facing challenging financial and health conditions.



Among the many achievements Lebanese doctors accomplished, doctor Amer Baraka, a nephrologist, initiated a new medical breakthrough, performing a liver dialysis operation for a 22-year-old patient with acute hepatitis A.



According to a statement by the Monla Hospital in Tripoli, this operation has not been performed before in Lebanon except once and in the same hospital with the same doctor.



For months, residents in Tripoli and other suburbs in Northern Lebanon have witnessed a rise in hepatitis A infections, suffering from a large spread due to water contamination.