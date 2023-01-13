News
Lebanese doctor pulls off new medical breakthrough in Tripoli
Lebanon News
2023-01-13 | 07:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese doctor pulls off new medical breakthrough in Tripoli
Lebanese medical professionals are known for putting their hearts and souls into rescuing the lives of their patients despite facing challenging financial and health conditions.
Among the many achievements Lebanese doctors accomplished, doctor Amer Baraka, a nephrologist, initiated a new medical breakthrough, performing a liver dialysis operation for a 22-year-old patient with acute hepatitis A.
According to a statement by the Monla Hospital in Tripoli, this operation has not been performed before in Lebanon except once and in the same hospital with the same doctor.
For months, residents in Tripoli and other suburbs in Northern Lebanon have witnessed a rise in hepatitis A infections, suffering from a large spread due to water contamination.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Doctor
Amer Baraka
Medical
Breakthrough
Monla
Hospital
Tripoli
Hepatitis A
Infections
Water
Contamination
Financial
Health
Conditions
Next
World Bank discusses new financial assistance to Lebanon
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
Previous
