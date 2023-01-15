Noon's arrest showed that judiciary has become tool for vengeance: al-Rahi

Lebanon News
2023-01-15 | 08:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Noon&#39;s arrest showed that judiciary has become tool for vengeance: al-Rahi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Noon's arrest showed that judiciary has become tool for vengeance: al-Rahi

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday strongly condemned the arrest of prominent port blast case activist William Noon, saying his detention proved that the judiciary “has become a tool for vengeance, malice and hatred and that security agencies are carry out police state practices.”

 

“Aren’t they ashamed of themselves after they requested the arrest of William Noon, the search of his house and his imprisonment, not caring for his tragedies and the tragedies of his family?” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

 

Turning to the presidential file, the patriarch called on lawmakers to “stop destroying the country and its institutions and impoverishing citizens” and to instead “elect a president according to the constitution.”

 

The new president “must come to give, not to take,” he added.

 

“It is shameful that Arab and foreign countries are holding meetings and consulting in order to help Lebanon and elect a president while parliament is preventing voting, hiding behind the heresy of securing a prior agreement on the president,” al-Rahi went on to say.

 

“They are stabbing our democratic parliamentary system in the heart,” the patriarch decried.

 

 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Rai

Lebanon

port

blast

beirut

probe

wiliam

noon

LBCI Next
Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates
Activist William Noon returns home after being arrested
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15

LBCI taps into latest updates on Beirut port blast probe

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-13

American pressure to move forward with Beirut Port blast probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-14

Arrest of prominent port blast case activist William Noon

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-15

Parents of young Beirut blast victim raise funds to help their community

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:05

Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-12

Turkish foreign minister says he could meet Syrian counterpart in early February

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app