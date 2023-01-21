Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC

Lebanon News
2023-01-21 | 08:53
High views
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
0min
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has been felt across Lebanon and Syria, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake’s epicenter is near Homs inside Syria but only a few kilometers away from the border with Lebanon. The earthquake has been widely felt in North Lebanon and the Northern Beqaa Valley.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Earthquake

Syria

