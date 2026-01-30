US Justice Department is releasing three million pages of new Epstein files

30-01-2026 | 11:17
US Justice Department is releasing three million pages of new Epstein files
US Justice Department is releasing three million pages of new Epstein files

The U.S. Justice Department is releasing more than three million pages from the Epstein files on Friday along with photos and videos, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced.

Blanche said all images of women were being redacted aside from those of Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

AFP

