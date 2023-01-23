News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI after grenade attack: We will always be a platform for freedom and in defense of Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-23 | 00:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI after grenade attack: We will always be a platform for freedom and in defense of Lebanon
In a statement regarding the attack, the Lebanese International Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) confirmed its commitment to uncover the truth of what happened and its trust in all security apparatuses that launched investigations right away.
It declared that it will continue to serve as a platform for freedom and in defense of Lebanon.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Security
LBCI
Adma
Grenade
Attack
Next
Mass support for LBCI following grenade attack
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:50
EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran
Middle East
06:50
EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran
0
Sports
06:41
Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United
Sports
06:41
Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United
0
Variety
06:34
Founder of Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries and his son released from prison
Variety
06:34
Founder of Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries and his son released from prison
0
Variety
06:32
Microsoft is sunsetting social VR pioneer AltspaceVR
Variety
06:32
Microsoft is sunsetting social VR pioneer AltspaceVR
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:13
What was grenade used in attack on LBCI made up of?
Lebanon News
04:13
What was grenade used in attack on LBCI made up of?
0
Lebanon News
01:26
Mass support for LBCI following grenade attack
Lebanon News
01:26
Mass support for LBCI following grenade attack
0
Lebanon News
00:45
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
0
Variety
06:34
Founder of Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries and his son released from prison
Variety
06:34
Founder of Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries and his son released from prison
0
Variety
2022-12-22
Academy Awards shortlists Lebanese film Warsha
Variety
2022-12-22
Academy Awards shortlists Lebanese film Warsha
0
Middle East
05:37
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans
Middle East
05:37
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:45
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
2
Lebanon News
01:26
Mass support for LBCI following grenade attack
Lebanon News
01:26
Mass support for LBCI following grenade attack
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?
4
Lebanon News
00:45
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'
6
Lebanon News
00:56
LBCI after grenade attack: We will always be a platform for freedom and in defense of Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:56
LBCI after grenade attack: We will always be a platform for freedom and in defense of Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:13
What was grenade used in attack on LBCI made up of?
Lebanon News
04:13
What was grenade used in attack on LBCI made up of?
8
News Bulletin Reports
06:01
US reduces reciprocity visa fees for Lebanese passport holders
News Bulletin Reports
06:01
US reduces reciprocity visa fees for Lebanese passport holders
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store