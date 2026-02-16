Jordan king says Israeli measures in West Bank 'threaten to exacerbate conflict'

Middle East News
16-02-2026
High views
0min
Jordan king says Israeli measures in West Bank 'threaten to exacerbate conflict'

Jordan's King Abdullah II on Monday criticized Israel's approval of measures allowing for the registration of land in the occupied West Bank as "state property."

"Israel's illegal actions aiming to consolidate settlements and impose sovereignty over Palestinian land undermine efforts to restore calm and threaten to exacerbate the conflict," he said during a meeting with British officials in London, according to a statement released by the royal court.



AFP
 

