What was grenade used in attack on LBCI made up of?

Lebanon News
2023-01-23 | 04:13
High views
What was grenade used in attack on LBCI made up of?
What was grenade used in attack on LBCI made up of?

The filling of the grenade that was hurled at LBCI building yesterday was full of pellets and caused material damage to cars and the studio. The quality of the filling indicates that the attack is not only for intimidation.

 
بالصورة - حشوة القنبلة التي ألقيت على مبنى الـ LBCI امس مليئة بالخردق وادت الى الاضرار المادية بالسيارات والاستوديو ونوعية الحشوة تدل على ان الاعتداء ليس للتهويل فحسب
 
 
 
 
 
 

