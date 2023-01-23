The statement issued related to Communication No. 5785/2022, dated 6/7/2022, was initiated after it was found that the owners of tourism establishments, specifically rooftops, did not adhere to the provisions issued by the Ministry of Tourism allowing them to install and use musical equipment and loudspeakers in populated residential areas.



"We inform all rooftops in Gemmayzeh and Mar Mikhael to stop any musical activity inside the tourist establishment and to vacate the existing equipment and loudspeakers, within 15 days, under penalty of legal prosecution and taking the measures stipulated in the laws and regulations," warned the statement.



Adding that the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces was asked to strictly implement the law, suppress violations, and organize arrest warrants against violators, provided that seals be placed on all music equipment and loudspeakers belonging to the violating institution, leading to the complete closure of the institution by the municipal administration when required.