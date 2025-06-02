PM Salam meets former minister Aridi, reviews South Lebanon damage with officials

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with former Minister Ghazi Aridi on Monday afternoon at the Grand Serail, where they discussed the latest political developments in the country.



Salam also held talks with the head of the Council for the South, Hashem Haidar, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the High Relief Commission, Brig. Gen. Bassam Naboulsi.



The meeting focused on assessing the damage caused by the latest Israeli attacks on Lebanon, with discussions centering on the ongoing survey efforts and coordination required to address the aftermath of the aggression.