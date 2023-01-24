Lebanon's patients resorting to Syrian and Iranian alternatives as prices soar

Lebanon News
2023-01-24 | 08:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s patients resorting to Syrian and Iranian alternatives as prices soar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's patients resorting to Syrian and Iranian alternatives as prices soar

The Ministry of Health's lifted subsidies on foreign and Lebanese medicines, which caused the prices to rise exponentially, exhausting Lebanon's patients and burdening them with heavy financial burdens, which prices did not match the purchasing power of salaries and wages compared to the rise of the price of the dollar in the black market, causing a surge in the prices of medicines as the ministry is pricing drugs weekly according to the exchange rate on the parallel market.

In regards to this tragic reality, citizens resorted to buying Syrian, Turkish, and Iranian alternatives with varying prices, as Turkish medicine prices remain high compared to what is sold in pharmacies, as the well-to-do people buy it as an alternative. In contrast, others turned towards Syrian and Iranian medicine at the lowest price, which is a better alternative for citizens with limited income.   

Additionally, some prefer not to buy the medicine and stop taking it altogether because they cannot afford it, choosing to head toward a slow death.   

Although the Ministry of Health called on patients to take Lebanese medicine, its price also rose, especially drugs for diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer drugs, and infant formula. This caused a price increase, prompting citizens to provide alternative brands for their children at the lowest prices.   

In this context, pharmacist Dr. Nader Khattab Badreddine told the National News Agency (NNA) that there is a problem with the high cost of medicines in Lebanon, adding that "unfortunately, there are medicines that are not available; even their alternative does not exist." 

Therefore, the main problem is due to the dealers who bring medicines from abroad and sell them to patients, and their numbers are publicly spreading on social media.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Medicine

Ministry of Health

Patients

Subsidies

LBCI Next
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
Judge Bitar breaks prevailing pattern, returns to investigation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15

Ministry of Health facilitates access to IV treatment for cancer patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Lebanon's Bitar wages uphill struggle for justice over port blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Lebanon blast investigator charges public prosecutor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

US Treasury sanctions financial expert Hassan Moukalled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:36

Mawlawi denies postposing Municipal elections, working on finding funds

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:31

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Lebanon's Bitar wages uphill struggle for justice over port blast

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:31

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
Sports
08:32

NBA roundup: 24/1/23

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A look into FPM-Hezbollah current relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

European observatory warns Lebanese officials against obstructing investigations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app