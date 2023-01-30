Lebanese MPs convene meetings in DC

Lebanon News
2023-01-30 | 12:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese MPs convene meetings in DC
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanese MPs convene meetings in DC

The four deputies, Elias Bou Saab, Nemaat Freim, Mark Daou, and Yassin Yassin, began their activities in Washington DC, on Monday morning.

The MPs held a preliminary talk with each other to discuss the expected meetings with international and US officials. Bou Saab, Freim, and Yassin were present at the initial discussion with each other.

The MPs will meet on Monday afternoon with the IMF to discuss the reforms priorly requested in the staff-level agreement and the status of those reforms. 

The MPs will attend a dinner at the Lebanese Embassy in Washington in the presence of Amos Hochstein, where there will be a joint briefing between Hochstein and Bou Saab about the post-demarcation of the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel.

As for MP Mark Daou, while the other MPs held their preliminary meeting, he met with Congressman Tim Kaine and then moved to an appointment in the State Department. He is expected to join his colleagues at the IMF meeting and the embassy dinner.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Lebanon

MP

MPs

Meetings

DC

Washington

USA

LBCI Next
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Oil exploration: Qatar's move is not enough, Lebanon should be transparent
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Bou Habib honors 6 Lebanese expatriates in Washington, USA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Two MPs file lawsuit against judge Bitar

LBCI
Variety
08:39

China smartphone market slumps to 10-year low in 2022

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

UN peacekeeping chief concludes visit to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Any exit for the Beirut Port blast file?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Two MPs file lawsuit against judge Bitar

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2022-12-28

Austrian skier Kriechmayr excels on Stelvio to beat Kilde

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Bou Habib honors 6 Lebanese expatriates in Washington, USA

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-16

Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app