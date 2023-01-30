News
Lebanese MPs convene meetings in DC
Lebanon News
2023-01-30 | 12:51
Lebanese MPs convene meetings in DC
The four deputies, Elias Bou Saab, Nemaat Freim, Mark Daou, and Yassin Yassin, began their activities in Washington DC, on Monday morning.
The MPs held a preliminary talk with each other to discuss the expected meetings with international and US officials. Bou Saab, Freim, and Yassin were present at the initial discussion with each other.
The MPs will meet on Monday afternoon with the IMF to discuss the reforms priorly requested in the staff-level agreement and the status of those reforms.
The MPs will attend a dinner at the Lebanese Embassy in Washington in the presence of Amos Hochstein, where there will be a joint briefing between Hochstein and Bou Saab about the post-demarcation of the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel.
As for MP Mark Daou, while the other MPs held their preliminary meeting, he met with Congressman Tim Kaine and then moved to an appointment in the State Department. He is expected to join his colleagues at the IMF meeting and the embassy dinner.
