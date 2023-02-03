News
Irish peacekeeper injured in Lebanon discharged from hospital
Lebanon News
2023-02-03 | 11:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Irish peacekeeper injured in Lebanon discharged from hospital
Tanaiste Micheal Martin stated that an Irish soldier wounded in Lebanon had been released from the hospital on Friday to continue his recovery at home.
Micheal Martin also confirmed that the UN report about the incident is expected within the coming weeks.
22-year-old Shane Kearney was seriously injured when the armored UN vehicle he was traveling in was attacked by a group of armed men in Lebanon on December 14, leaving 24-year-old Private Sean Rooney dead.
Trooper Kearney was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland, where he was receiving care at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital.
The Defence Forces confirmed that “he still requires further medical treatment later in the year, but the medical staff is satisfied with his continued and steady progress to allow him to continue his recuperation at home with his family.”
While Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin added that when he visited him last Monday, "we had a very good chat,” adding that he brought news from Camp Shamrock to him following Martin’s recent visit to Lebanon.
Last week, Martin visited Ireland’s peacekeeping troops at Camp Shamrock and laid a wreath at Private Rooney’s memorial, affirming the Irish government's determination to see those responsible for his death be brought to justice.
Previously, the Lebanese judiciary prosecuted seven people, including one detainee handed over by Hezbollah, in the shooting of the UNIFIL Irish battalion vehicle’s case.
Lebanon News
UN
Irish
Peacekeeper
Ireland
Shane Kearney
Attack
Lebanon
